The Handmaid's Tale season four: everything you need to know Elisabeth Moss is set to return as June Osbourne

The Handmaid's Tale is one of our all-time favourite shows, and it feels like it has been an age since we last checked in with June, Luke, Emily and Moira. So when will we be returning to Gilead for season four? Get the details here...

When will The Handmaid's Tale season four be released?

The show will be out in 2021 after a long wait since season three's finale in 2019. As of December 2020, the showrunner Bruce Miller confirmed that they were halfway through filming after being forced to take a six-month break due to the pandemic.

Is there a The Handmaid's Tale season four trailer?

Yes there is! In a mixture of old and new clips, the trailer, which was released in 2020, hints that June survives the shooting and becomes the leader of a new underground movement to free Gilead, and will continue to be helped by Commander Lawrence and her love interest Nick, with Aunt Lydia determined to stop her by any means necessary.

WATCH: Watch the season four sneak preview here

The show's star Elisabeth Moss previously revealed that season four was delayed even before the pandemic due to the size of the production.

Chatting to Digital Spy about the show back in February 2020, she explained: "Part of the reason why it’s taken a little bit longer, besides just timing, is that we are making it a bit of a bigger season this year. We’re really stretching the limits of our capabilities, production wise, and we’re on the move a lot."

What will happen in The Handmaid's Tale season four?

O-T Fagbenle, who plays Luke Bankole, opened up about what to expect from season four on This Morning back in March 2020, saying: "It's weird because you're always like, 'Come on Elizabeth, go on [get out of] Gilead' and it can just be the same thing over and over again and I wasn't sure what you do from season to season to season. And [so the writers] came up with some ideas for this season, where I was like 'You going to do this?! Ok, are you sure? Alright cool!'"

Instead of the usual 13 episodes, producers have also confirmed that the show will have a shorter run of just ten episodes.

