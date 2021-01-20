All you need to know about Winterwatch presenter Gillian Burke The presenter stars alongside Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin

Winterwatch is back for a new series to provide viewers with some much-needed comfort TV. The BBC programme, which stars Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin, will explore all the nature that Great Britain has to offer up and down the country.

Fellow expert on the show, Gillian Burke is back on screens once again – but who is the presenter? Find out all you need to know below…

Gillian is a presenter and voice-over artist

Gillian Burke: Bio

Gillian is a producer, voice-over artist and presenter on TV. The 45-year-old lives in Cornwall with her two young children. It seems that nature has always been an interest of hers.

Gillian previously told Radio Times that her childhood was full of outdoor adventures and exploring wildlife. "I hated shoes and would kick them off as soon as I got home from school," she said. Meanwhile, her family seemingly had an influence too, as her mother worked on environmental projects for the UN in Nairobi.

Gillian has worked on many nature programmes

Gillian Burke: Career

Gillian worked as a TV producer before moving from behind the camera to in front. In her career, she has worked on popular shows on Animal Planet and programmes for the Discovery Channel. Away from the BBC show, she has also recently appeared on Nature's Strangest Mysteries: Solved and Thailand's Wild Side.

Gillian Burke: Winterwatch

The presenter began presenting on Springwatch back in 2017 and has appeared on various spin-off shows since, including Autumnwatch and Winterwatch. On joining the show, the presenter told Radio Times about her reaction after she replaced former presenter Martin Hughes-Games. "In many ways Martin and I have had a very similar journey. We both went to Bristol University, both did biology, both went into natural history as researchers and then worked our way up as producers."

Gillian will be doing what she does for the latest series of Winterwatch. Appearing on This Morning this week, her co-star Megan McCubbin gave an insight into Gillian's input in the new episodes, revealing, "Gillian is down at the Cornish Beaver Trust, so she's going to be looking out at the different changes in Beavers, we looked at quite a lot of that in Springwatch."

