Steve Brown opens up about accident that left him wheelchair-bound in brave interview The TV presenter is also a former Paralympian

TV presenter and former sportsman Steve Brown inspired viewers at home he completed a climb of Pen Y Fan in aid of Countryfile's Children In Need Ramble alongside his two brothers back in November 2019.

The aim of the challenge was to raise awareness of disabilities, something which Steve has a huge passion for. Steve incorporates his own experience, he fell from a first-floor balcony aged 23 and broke his neck, to inspire young wheelchair users and raise awareness on disabilities.

Steve had an accident aged 23 which left him in a wheelchair

In an interview with Disability Horizon's, the Paralympian bravely opened up about the moment his life changed. "The environment around me was all still. I was looking up and there wasn't any noise or movement. The trees were still. It was almost as if me lying there was reflecting the environment I was in. Everything was so still and quiet, including my body."

He continued: "I was taken to the hospital and, no doubt about it, they saved my life that night. It was then that I started being told a little bit about what had happened.

"Because my injury was C6-C7 incomplete they didn't know how much better it might get and the last thing they were going to do was turn around say, 'Right, you are going to be in a wheelchair forever.' So it took a long time to sink in that I would become a wheelchair user."

The presenter is known for his work on Escape to the Perfect Town

After his lengthy recovery, Steve went to watch a game of wheelchair rugby and was inspired to take up the sport. Soon after, he went on to join the Great Britain squad before becoming captain of the team for the 2012 Paralympic games. Steve went on to lead the team to fifth place. After his success at the games, Steve then retired professionally and turned to TV work.

The sportsman has presented for shows such as The One Show, Countryfile, Springwatch and, more recently, Escape to the Perfect Town alongside Jonnie Irwin and Sonali Shah. The TV regular has also presented coverage for the Invictus Games and the BT World Wheelchair Rugby Challenge.

