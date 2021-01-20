Mr Mayor: meet the cast Ted Danson's new sitcom The cast include a SNL alumni and Orange Is The New Black star

Just over a year since Ted Danson last graced our screens in The Good Place, the veteran comedy actor is back with new NBC sitcom Mr Mayor.

Originally conceived as a 30 Rock spinoff, the series follows retired businessman Neil Bremer who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he's "still got it." Once he unexpectedly wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while controlling the coyote population of LA.

While the series boasts some pretty incredible cameos - yes that was Chrissy Teigan in the show's pilot - the main cast of the show is just as impressive. Find out more about them, including who they play on the show below!

WATCH: Ted Danson is a bumbling politician in new sitcom Mr Mayor

Ted Danson as Neil Bremer

Ted Danson leads the cast as Neil Bremer, a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Ted is known for his many iconic comedy roles including bartender Sam in the '80s sitcom Cheers, Jack in Three Men and a Baby and more recently, architect Michael in The Good Place.

Ted Danson as Neil Bremer

Holly Hunter as Arpi Meskimen

Arpi Meskimen is the no-nonsense deputy mayor of Los Angeles. She is played by actress Holly Hunter who previously starred in the movies Thirteen, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and The Firm.

Holly Hunter as Arpi Meskimen

Vella Lovell as Mikaela Shaw

Neil's chief of staff Mikaela Shaw also happens to be a social media influencer. She is played by Vella Lovell who you might recognise for her role as Heather in the comedy-drama series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Other roles include Younger, Grace and Frankie and The Big Sick.

Vella Lovell as Mikaela Shaw

Mike Cabellon as Tommy Tomás

As Neil's chief strategist, it's Tommy's job to make sure Neil doesn't make a fool of himself. Sadly, that's easier said than done. The actor playing Tommy, Mike Cabellon has previously starred in Orange Is The New Black, Crashing and Modern Love.

Mike Cabellon as Tommy Tomás

Kyla Kenedy as Orly Bremer

Orly is Neil's teenage daughter who is running for a pretty important position herself - class president. You might recognise actress Kyla Kenedy from her breakout role in the AMC horror series The Walking Dead as well as her supporting roles in Speechless and The Night Shift.

Kyla Kenedy as Orly Bremer

Bobby Moynihan as Jayden Kwapis

Saturday Night Live alumni Bobby Moynihan stars as Jayden Kwapis, Neil's communications director whose bumbling personality hides his sharp political instincts. His television and film credits include Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Me, Myself & I and The Secret Life of Pets.

Bobby Moynihan as Jayden Kwapis

