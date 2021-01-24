Everything you need to know about Dancing On Ice's Sonny Jay Get to know the Capital radio DJ and singer here

Dancing on Ice returns to our screens this weekend for the second week of the competition and we can't wait to see six brand new celebrities take to the ice for the first time - including Capital radio DJ, Sonny Jay.

Partnered with professional skater Angela Egan, the duo will hit the ice with a routine set to Steve Void's remix of Lewis Capaldi's Hold Me While You Wait for their first performance.

But who is Sonny Jay, and what do we know about his life, relationships, and Dancing On Ice partner? Read on to find out more…

Sonny Jay's career

Sonny Jay Muharrem is a 27-year-old singer and radio presenter. Originally from Essex, the Dancing on Ice contestant first rose to fame when he competed in the sixth series of Britain's Got Talent in 2012 as part of trio Loveable Rogues. The boyband made it to the final of the competition but sadly missed out on the top spot, finishing in fourth place behind winners Ashleigh and Pudsey and runners-up Jonathan & Charlotte.

Sonny is known for presenting Capital Breakfast

Following his appearance on the show, Sonny's band released their debut single What a Night in 2013. In the same year, they supported Olly Murs on his Right Place Right Time arena nationwide tour.

The band split in 2014 and shortly after Sonny launched his radio career. He started out as a DJ for Brentwood radio station Phoenix FM before joining Capital FM to present overnight shows. In 2017, it was announced that he would be joining the Capital Breakfast Show alongside Roman Kemp and Sian Welby.

Sonny Jay's love life

Sonny Jay is engaged to Lauren Faith, a music producer and artist from London. The pair, who have been dating since 2017, announced their engagement in August 2020 while on holiday in Mykonos.

Sonny popped the question to girlfriend Lauren in 2020

Sharing the news with his 48k Instagram followers, Sonny said: "SHE SAID YES!️ Couldn't be happier to spend the rest of my life with the most beautiful soul I know. Lauren Faith I love you so much xx"

Sonny Jay on Dancing On Ice

Sonny is partnered with professional skater Angela Egan for the 2021 series. It will be the first time Scottish born pro skater has taken part in the show. Sonny shared a clip of the pair's rehearsals to Twitter last week revealing that the couple have already moved on to some pretty impressive moves.

Sonny and pro skater Angela will compete for the first time on Sunday

In the video, Sonny can be seen attempting a headbanger-style lift with Angela - but it quickly goes south. "It's only 24 hours until #DancingOnIce. What could possibly go wrong?" he captioned the post.

It's only 24 hours until #DancingOnIce. What could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/QFFNMzelzh — Sonny Jay (@SonnyJay) January 16, 2021

Speaking about why he signed up to take part in the skating show, he said: "The biggest appeal for me is the challenge of doing the show. And actually, coming out of the experience and having a skill. There's not many shows you can go on where you learn something."

He continued: "I mean I'm going to be able to skate properly for the rest of my life. And skating backwards looks so cool. I'll be teaching my kids!"

