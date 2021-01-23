Dancing On Ice star forced to pull out of show due to Covid-19 - get the details Rufus Hound and partner Robin Johnstone will not take to the ice this weekend

Dancing On Ice has confirmed that Rufus Hound will not take part in this weekend's show after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 41-year-old comedian and professional skating partner Robin Johnstone were set to perform as part of the group number on Sunday night after being awarded the show's first golden ticket in the debut episode on Sunday 17 January.

The pair were also due to perform their second individual skate next Sunday for week three of the competition but will now miss both as Rufus is forced to self-isolate in accordance with government guidelines.

A spokesperson for ITV said: "This week Rufus Hound came into contact with someone outside of the show who tested positive for Covid-19.

"This means, following government guidelines, he will isolate for ten days. We are hoping to welcome him back to the ice soon."

The statement continues: "We continue to have a robust set of measures in place to operate safely within Covid-19 guidelines and to ensure the wellbeing of everyone connected with the production."

According to reports, the Celebrity Juice panellist has not tested positive for the virus but will self-isolate at his home while Robin has been advised to stay away from the Dancing On Ice studios.

The announcement comes after a report suggested that the show could be thrown into jeopardy after five members of crew were reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the first week of competition.

Rufus and Robin will not take part in week two or three of the competition

ITV released a statement in response, stating: "We have had a robust set of measures in place ever since work on the series commenced to ensure the wellbeing of everyone connected with the production."

However, the programmes returned to screens on January 17 – two weeks later than normal - with a bang as Jason Donovan, Denise Van Outen, Joe Warren-Plant, Lady Leshurr and Rebekah Vardy took to the ice hoping to impress the judging panel.

Rufus and Robin were originally set to perform their first individual routine this weekend but were bumped up to week one after fellow contestants Graham Bell and Yebin Mok were forced to pull out following a "freak accident" on the ice. Despite the last-minute change Rufus impressed the judges and won himself the first golden ticket of the competition, taking him straight through to the next round.

