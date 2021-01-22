Myleene Klass reveals Graham Bell's heartbreaking reaction to injuring his partner

Myleene Klass has revealed the heartbreaking reaction from Graham Bell after he injured his partner Yebin Mok in rehearsals last week.

The musician, who is set to make her debut on Dancing on Ice this weekend, spoke to HELLO! and other press, along with Graham, about the moment the accident occured during training.

"Graham looked absolutely crestfallen after it had happened," she began.

"I really felt for [him]. Everyone's pitching us all against each other and when you all get on the ice you realise we're all just trying the best we can. To have that happen, nobody wants that to happen, nobody. So, it's not nice at all."

Replying to his fellow celebrity contestant's words, Graham then added during the Q&A: "Yeah, and thank you, Myleene, as you were one of the ones who really helped me through that."

The Olympic skier continued: "For me the worst thing coming in was the thought of hurting someone else and hurting my pro, and I've done that already - it doesn't get much worse than that.

Myleene said Graham looked "crestfallen" after the accident

"I would have rather have hurt myself to be honest, because I can deal with injuries, I've taken them you know, it's par for the course. Hurting someone else is a whole different feeling altogether, as I've now found out."

Last week ITV confirmed that Graham and Yebin were involved in a 'freak' accident that meant Graham had to pull out of his performance for week one.

Graham and Yebin had to pull out of week one of Dancing On Ice

"This week Olympic Skier Graham Bell and his partner Yebin had a freak accident which resulted in her having a laceration in her leg," the broadcaster said. "Yebin received immediate medical attention and is now resting and healing. Karina Mantra will be stepping in for Yebin whilst she recuperates."

The sportsman said himself in a statement at the time: "I fell when we were training on Monday and Yebin my pro-dance partner fell onto the back of my skate. She was cut quite badly on the shin and needed an operation to clean and stitch up the wound. She spent Monday night in Watford hospital and was released yesterday, luckily there was no nerve or tendon damage."

