Exclusive: Drag Race UK's Hannah Conda reveals 'deep depression' and addresses negative fans

Friday night will see the finale of Drag Race UK vs the World, and one of the top queens competing for the crown will be Australia-born Hannah Conda. The performer initially competed on Drag Race Down Under series 2, making the final, and this time around she was in the top two on three occasions.

Explaining to HELLO! and other media what it would mean to win, Hannah revealed how she'd experienced a lot of negativity from fans of the franchise. "I want to champion a new age in the Drag Race world, I want to bring a little bit more of the positivity and joy and the kindness in, I love throwing shade and having fun with my sisters, but I just hate when that shade translates into the online space, just absolute bullying," she said.

"We've seen too many people get taken down by that, myself included, I've gotten into an incredibly terrible deep depression, but I've been able to pull myself back out of it and I'm not going to go there again. I'm setting myself boundaries with the fans and everything, but those boundaries are just because I want everyone to be able to succeed and achieve and showcase that you can get out of those places and make some real magic in this world. I would feel really proud and honoured to be able to know that I represented myself, my country and the season really well."

She then joked: "And yeah, and like to be honest, £50,000, the conversion rate to Australian dollars is really gorgeous. And I need a new car, so..."

Addressing the fan response to her appearance on the series, Hannah shared: "I've been really grateful, I've been a slow burner on people. People that were questioning me, by the end have come around full circle and they go, 'We actually quite like this funny little cackling chicken from a land far away.'

"I didn't want to let myself believe the narratives that other people had of me because I'm not letting other people write my story for me. I'm going to write my own story like everyone else has the opportunity to do and that's why I picked myself up, dusted myself off and continued on because there were points that I just wanted to give up."

Hannah continued: "I'm glad I didn't because people have thoroughly enjoyed it and now when I do get a negative comment or a little bit of hate, I just call them back. If they're allowed to write something to me, I'm allowed to write something back and respond because you know what, that's called that's called being a human and that's called how life works. I will come back and make you feel uncomfortable for writing something horrible."

The versatile performer showed off all of her strengths on the recent series, and Hannah revealed she continues to plan to branch out, whether that be into music or even a possible move to the UK.

"I've got my new single coming out called Heartbreak Through, I'm going to try to do more music, I want to keep touring and doing shows," she explained. "I want to stick my finger in every single pie that I can because I find drag is a multifaceted art form and we fit really well in a lot of different places if we're given the opportunity and the chance to do something.

"I also really want to move over to the UK. I'm open to every opportunity, I'm saying yes to everything because I want to experience the smorgasbord of life. I want longevity, I don't want to quit drag, I've been doing this for 14 years and keeping that longevity and planning for the future and making sure that I have a job always is really important."

Although Hannah certainly has the passion to take the crown, the one thing that seems to be standing in her way is fellow co-star Marina Summers, who is yet to lose a lip-sync on the show. "It's very difficult to beat her, both Tia [Kofi] and I have been on the receiving end of her power and gusto in a lip-sync and you know at the end of the day, we've been told it's summertime and we've just got to get used to it."

But even if she doesn't take the crown home, Hannah revealed she would certainly return to the franchise, enthusing: "Yes, without question, why wouldn't you if they want you back?"