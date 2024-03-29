Exclusive: Drag Race UK's La Grande Dame on 'disgusting' friendship with Tia Kofi and 'dropping' drag

Drag Race UK vs the World's second series is about to come to an end and one of the queens vying for the crown is France's La Grande Dame who dominated the early stages of the competition after reaching the final on her original season.

While she has fallen back a little over the past few weeks, fans have been thrilled to see her striking up a friendship with UK-based queen Tia Kofi. Although there had been hints of romance, both queens ruled out anything further, although La Grande Dame exclusively joked to HELLO! that their friendship was "disgusting".

© Guy Levy The French performer joked about her 'disgusting' friendship with her co-star

Lifting the lid further, she explained: "It comes from a really deep respect and love for what we do. I admire her humour and her kindness. In these kinds of competitions, the strength of feeling is really overwhelming and [expletive] happens and it was always great to have somebody to lean on when it gets a little overwhelming in your head."

Despite being the only representative from France, La Grande Dame admitted that she didn't feel any additional pressure, sharing: "I transformed the pressure into pride and I'm pleased to see in people's eyes that it is a big deal. I'm convinced there are going to be some other French girls on TV soon because the talent here is insane, but I'm enjoying the moment where I'm a little bit alone."

Having already reached the final on her original season, the French performer was nonchalant about the challenge ahead and when pressed on her strategy going in, she simply said: "We understand the assignment and we're just here to perform as good as we can. It really becomes your stage that you're sharing with a sister, but in that very moment, it's about you and it's about doing what you know how to do."

However, one of the big changes from her original series is the host. Drag Race France is hosted by former contestant Nicky Doll, while UK vs the World has RuPaul as its host and speaking about this dynamic, La Grande Dame said: "For the first couple of weeks, you're still a little shaken by the meeting, but you have to let go of that very fast as wanting to please one person on earth at a time is never a good idea.

© Guy Levy La Grande Dame represented France

"Early on, it was like, 'Okay, we are all here to do a great job. And they're doing the same. I'm just going to perform as good as I can and if it works, it works and if it doesn't, it doesn't', but you really have to let go of what other people think of you."

While Drag Race France may have passed by those who aren't dedicated fans of the franchise, UK vs the World has certainly put La Grande Dame on the world map, and reflecting on this moment the performer shared: "I have to say the beauty of the season is the international aspect of it, I'm now huge in the Philippines!

© Guy Levy The star had a strong start in the competition

"We see the videos that the BBC shares go around the world like literally when they go viral, you see it being shared in one part of the country and it goes around the world just like the day does; you see it going to America and then when the sun rises up in Asia, you see it pop up there."

No matter the result, La Grande Dame expressed an interest in returning to franchise, but for now she plans to focus on her music career, even if it means making appearances when she's not in full drag.

© Guy Levy The performer is also focusing on her music career

"Right now, I'm in the middle of a big press tour for my music in France, where I've dropped drag quite a lot," she admitted. "I just go on TV shows as a boy to let my music be heard because I write down everything, I compose everything. That's a side project that is really taking off here and I want to focus on it."

But fans of her drag don't have to worry, as she confirmed she would still be touring the world.