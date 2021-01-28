A Place in the Sun's Jean Johansson reveals the one reality show she'd love to be on Could we see her on ITV2 soon?

Jean Johansson has been a regular face on Channel 4's A Place in the Sun since 2018, helping hopeful couples find their dream holiday homes abroad.

But it looks like the presenter has her eyes set on moving into the realm of reality TV after she admitted that she would jump at the chance to take part in The Real Housewives.

Speaking to The Sun, the TV star, 40, revealed she is obsessed with the reality show and would love to see ITV bosses create a Scottish version.

WATCH: A Place in the Sun star reveals downside to working on show

"If they want to start a Real Housewives of Scotland sign me up as that whole franchise is my favourite thing," she said. "My friend is in the Jersey version. They need to do one in Scotland." She added that she wouldn't mind taking part in a parody version of the show either, just as long as she can take part. "There's been talk of a comedy kind of mockumentary style so that could work!"

The mum-of-one could be well poised to star in a north-of-the-border edition of the reality show, as like many of the stars of Chesire and Jersey versions, she's a former WAG.

Jean says she's obsessed with The Real Housewives franchise

Jean is married to ex-Rangers star Jonatan Johansson, who she tied the knot with in 2008. Today she and the Finnish football player are parents to ten-year-old son also named Jonatan, who they affectionately call "Junior".

Jean's comments come after she made her comedy debut in Scottish sitcom Scot Squad this month. The Glasgow-raised TV personality joined a long list of famous Scots who have been asked to play spoof versions of themselves in the long-running series – including Lorraine Kelly, Judith Ralston, Sally Magnusson and Sir Tom Hunter.

Jean married former Rangers player Jonatan in 2008

Speaking about how her appearance on the show came about, Jean said: "I'm always tweeting about the show as I love it so much and I struck up a social media friendship with Joe.

"Next thing I knew I got a call wanting to know if I'd like to make a cameo appearance – of course, I jumped at the chance."

