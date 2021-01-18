How A Place in the Sun star Ben Hillman can design your home We'd love to see what he'd come up with!

A Place in the Sun star Ben Hillman is a man of many talents - as well as being a brilliant TV presenter, he also runs his own interior design company - and so could design your home for you! Get the details...

His website, Ben Hillman Interior Design, reveals that the company is based in Brighton and Hove and works on both residential and commercial projects - meaning that he could do up your living room for you!

The description reads: "Each project, undertaken with great care, focuses on a design ethos that reflects the character and personality of our customers whilst injecting our own inimitable design signature. Using striking combinations of materials, textures, colour and light — our aim is to create homes and workspaces that embrace and personify the people within."

His services include design advice, design development, project management and architectural services - so it sounds like he is ready for anything! Are you interested? Find out more here.

Ben studied Product and Furniture Design as college, and previously won The Next Big Thing in interior design, and also presents The Renovation Game, You Deserve This House and has appeared on 60 Minute Makeover.

Ben presents A Place in the Sun

Back in November, the star opened up about how he tries to save during his home improvements, and managed to bring down his bathroom renovation budget from £15,000 to £500. He told Metro Online: "We had been saving money for the bathroom but spent that money on shopping. I had spent so much money on the house [in the past] but lockdown made me reassess what money I'm chucking at it.

"We went from spending £15,000 on a bathroom to £500. But even though it's super-budget, it's great and just as pleasing. Lockdown has taught me to be more inventive."

