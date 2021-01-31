What is Lance Armstrong's net worth? The former athlete is the subject of a new BBC documentary

Former Tour de France and Olympic champion, Lance Armstrong, is the subject of a new BBC documentary outlining his cycling career, cancer battle and eventual downfall after his infamous doping scandal.

Prior to his admission of cheating, the athlete, who beat the odds and survived a bout of testicular cancer that spread throughout his body, had a hugely successful career and won numerous titles in his cycling days.

So what is his net worth? Find out all below…

Lance Armstrong is the subject of new BBC documentary

What is Lance Armstrong's net worth?

The Texas native quickly became an international cycling superstar following his first championship win in 1990 at the age of 19. He went on to win the Tour de France seven times in a row between 1999 and 2005. Over the span of his career, he took part in the Olympic Games three times and won his first and only Bronze medal in the 2000 Summer Olympics.

At the height of his career, the athlete made over $20 million a year, according to the website Sportscasting – mostly through endorsements. The website also states that he was once valued at $125 million, but his net worth today is more around the $20 million mark. The sportsman lost a huge amount of money and investment deals after the doping scandal came to light.

In 2013, the former sportmans admitted to doping in his career

What was Lance Armstrong's doping scandal?

After retiring in 2005, he made a brief comeback four years later to compete in the 2009 and 2010 Tour de France. It was during this time that allegations of doping came to light. Lance initially denied the allegations, but in 2013, he came clean.

In 2013, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, he confessed to taking an array of performance-enhancing drugs and blood transfusions to excel in the highly competitive world of professional cycling.

The cyclist is thought to be worth around $20 million

Where is Lance Armstrong now?

Nowadays, although his professional cycling days are over, he continues the sport recreationally. He lives in Austin, Texas, where he runs two businesses – a coffee shop and a bike shop. The father-of-five also hosts two podcasts, The Move and The Forward.

