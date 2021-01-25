What happened to Married At First Sight Australia's Ines and Bronson on the show? Ines also briefly dated Sam Ball on the E4 show…

It may be filmed and set Down Under, but Married At First Sight Australia on E4 has become hugely popular with audiences in the UK.

Thanks to users spreading praise on social media, plenty are loving watching all of the drama take place between the many couples who agree to marry complete strangers – who they meet for the first time at the altar.

While many of the couples and contestants have got fans talking, there was one situation that caught the eye of many – the love triangle between Ines Bašić, Bronson Norrish and Sam Ball. Find out all you need to know below…

What happened with Ines Bašić and Bronson Norrish on the show?

After being assessed by the show's dating and relationship experts, Ines and Bronson were paired up as a match and were just one of the many couples to walk down the aisle on the show. However, it seems like the pair did not completely see eye-to-eye and called it quits just after their honeymoon in Queensland.

Part of the reason they decided to go their separate ways, however, was due to the rumours that Ines had been having a secret relationship with fellow contestant Sam Ball.

Ines caused quite a stir on the E4 show

What happened with Ines Bašić and Sam Ball on the show?

Sam, who had married Elizabeth Sobinoff on the show, soon began a secret relationship with Ines behind their spouses' backs, making them one of the most talked about unofficial couples on the show.

Before the season had drawn to an end, however, Sam left the show for personal reason and it seems as if his and Ines' romance didn't last.

The show saw Sam and Ines start a romance behind their spouses back

Married At First Sight Australia: Where is Ines Bašić now?

Since filming the show in 2019, Ines has been coming to terms with her new-found fame across the globe. So much so, that the reality star even hinted that she could head over to the UK to take part in a reality TV show here. She told the Sun: "I think I'm over reality TV because [in Australia] it's not reality. But I'd possibly do one in the UK."

When is Married At First Sight Australia on TV?

Married At First Sight Australia is on weeknights at 7.30pm on E4. The series so far is available to stream on All 4.

