Viewers have been loving the new Channel 5 series The Drowning, though several fans of the show have taken to Twitter to point out a somewhat obvious solution to the dramatic storyline on the show.

MORE: The Drowning star Jill Halfpenny reveals her thoughts on show's ending

The series follows Jodie, whose son disappeared nine years earlier, as she becomes determined to prove that a teenage boy, Daniel, is actually her son living under a new identity. So the big questions from viewers is this; why doesn't she just organise a DNA test?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Daniel asks his dad about who his mother was

One person wrote: "Can’t help but feel a DNA test would solve this mystery. Although it would make for a short story! #TheDrowning." Another fan tweeted: "I know it’s a tv show but so many opportunities to get a sample for a DNA test."

MORE: Viewers are saying the same thing about Channel 5's The Drowning

MORE: The Drowning: meet the cast of the Channel 5 show

A third person posted: "The problem with a series with the premise of #TheDrowning in 2021 is that in just one episode the mystery could be revealed with a DNA test, they should have been set before the 1980s, there was a blood test that determined paternity, but it was not 100% conclusive!"

Why didn't Jodie get a DNA test?

However, others suggested that such a thing wouldn't be possible, with one writing: "But what could you do? Just randomly go up to the kid's 'dad' & say can I borrow your son for a DNA test?"

Speaking about the challenge of playing Jodie on the show, Jill Halfpenny told Channel 5: "She is trapped living in this madness where she probably only has one friend she can truly talk to and who truly listens to her.

Is Daniel really Jodie's son?

"I don’t think Jodie’s family really listen to her- they just try to shut her down and therein lies the insanity of it all. She is completely gaslit by them. They tell her she is mad, that she drinks too much (of which she does) and that she has destructive patterns in her life. This does not mean to say what she is doing now is the wrong path to walk on."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.