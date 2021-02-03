Love Island's Dr Alex hits back after fans question his new government role The reality star announced the move on Wednesday

Dr Alex George, better known as Love Island's Dr Alex, has announced a prestigious new job as the government's Ambassador for Mental Health.

Alex, who is an A&E doctor, shared the news on Wednesday, writing a heartfelt message on Twitter.

It read: "The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has appointed me as the Ambassador for Mental Health. I will be working with the Government to make mental health a priority, for both current and future generations.

"Now more than ever we realise how fundamental this is. It’s time for change [blue heart emoji]."

The announcement prompted criticism from many of Alex's followers, however, some angry about ongoing coronavirus restrictions, including one who responded: "I am sorry but I don't think we need an ambassador. What we need is the end of lockdown and masks."

Another wrote that reality shows "set standards for body image, put their contestants in mentally draining situations and don't look after them when it's over."

Dr Alex has kept viewers updated from the NHS frontline

A third, meanwhile, suggested that the doctor doesn't have "the right qualifications" as he isn't a mental health professional.

In a follow-up tweet a few hours after his original post, the 30-year-old stood his ground and expressed why being an ambassador is so close to his heart.

Alex wrote: "My role will be to help give young people a voice. I am not an expert with a PHD but I do understand what it's like to lose someone you love to suicide and to feel that pain.

The star has been honest about his own need for mental health support

"That pain gives me the fire I need to help bring change. Will need all the help I can get from you all."

The star, who appeared on the ITV2 show back in 2018, has been candid about his own experience of therapy.

Chatting to Radio 1 Newsbeat after his Love Island stint, he revealed that he sought out mental health treatment with the help of the show's production team, saying: "Within 24 hours I had an appointment booked and I continued to be seen, so I've had really good aftercare."

