ITV bosses have confirmed the sad news that the popular reality show Love Island won't be going ahead in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, the Director of Television at ITV, Kevin Lygo, explained: "We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority."

Laura Whitmore responded to the news on Twitter

He continued: "In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question. We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021. In the meantime Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love Island on BritBox."

ITV2 bosses confirmed the news

The series had hoped to go ahead despite the pandemic, with a TV insider revealing that they had already found contestants to go into the villa by speaking to them via video call. The show's presenter, Laura Whitmore, spoke about the cancellation on Twitter, writing: "Like with a lot of things because of restrictions with travel, social distancing and unable to plan ahead, Love Island is postponed until 2021. Great news is that there have been more applications then any other series! Next year is going to be BIG. Stay safe."

In the meantime, fans of Love Island have been watching Too Hot to Handle, Netflix's answer to the ITV2 show which followed a group of singletons banned from having any intimate relations, with even a kiss losing them prize money. Speaking about the show on Twitter, one person wrote: "This might possibly be better than Love Island and Love is Blind. Just what the doctor prescribed," noted one Twitter user. Another added: "I'm just going to put this out there – Too Hot To Handle is infinitely better than Love Island."

