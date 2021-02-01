Love Island 2021's return teased by Laura Whitmore ITV bosses are reportedly set to bring the show back bigger than ever

Laura Whitmore has dropped a huge hint that Love Island could be back this summer. After fans were left devastated the reality show was unable to go ahead in 2020 due to ongoing restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the presenter has now teased that 2021 will see it land back on our screens.

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old shared a montage clip of throwback moments on the show along with the caption: "I think we could all do with some Love this summer…" which many are viewing as a clue.

One person wrote in the comments: "I've never been happier to hear this", as a second said: "Oooo is this a Love Island hint??" A third added: "Think this might be a hint!!"

Bosses on the reality show are reportedly planning to bring the ITV2 series back this year and bigger than ever. According to a report in the Daily Star, producers behind the hugely popular programme are keen to make the show happen despite potential set-backs due to Covid-19 and travel restrictions.

The report states that one of the contingency plans could be flying out up to three times as many contestants than needed, in case of any having to drop out due to coronavirus complications. It's thought that the contestants would be put into strict isolation and undergo rigorous testing before heading into the villa to ensure safety of the crew and other participants.

This would undoubtedly up the cost of the production – producers are reportedly trying to settle on a larger budget to make it the biggest series in the show's history.

Meanwhile, voiceover star and beau of Laura Whitmore, Iain Stirling, hinted that a UK-based version of the show might have been something for producers to consider.

Speaking to METRO, the Scottish comedian, 32, said: "Obviously, it's annoying, because I haven't got a sort of Covid crystal ball so we can't tell what situation that's going to be in."

"I genuinely thought I'm A Celeb was so brilliant this year, it's an option." He added: "It could be quite amusing seeing Love Island contestants embracing the beaches of Bognor Regis at some point."

