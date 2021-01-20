Iain Stirling teases new Love Island 2021 location

Iain Stirling has spoken about the future of Love Island, revealing that the producers behind the hit reality show haven't ruled out swapping sunny Majorca for the British seaside for its upcoming seventh series.

Speaking to METRO, the Scottish comedian, 32, joked that while the bosses at ITV2 never trust him "with any vital information", he has been informed that the show is set to return this year as previously stated - but that the ongoing coronavirus situation could change a few things.

"I think what they said is that they want it back on ITV2 this year. Obviously, it's annoying, because I haven't got a sort of Covid crystal ball so we can't tell what situation that's going to be in."

Last year's summer series of the popular dating show was cancelled as the UK was plunged into national lockdown which made travelling abroad to film the show in its signature Spanish villa impossible. At the time, ITV boss Kevin Lygo said he had ruled out filming in the UK rather than Spain, as he felt "uneasy" about airing the show while the rest of the nation was being told to socially distance.

However, it sounds like the success of last year's run of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, which swapped the Australian outback for the Welsh countryside, may have inspired the shows' producers to think twice about relocating the reality series to the UK.

"I genuinely thought I'm A Celeb was so brilliant this year, it's an option," Ian said of the 2020 series which saw Giovanna Fletcher be crowned the first-ever Queen of the Castle. "I'm A Celeb did such a good job, man. It was so funny and such a good season."

Could the Love Island villa come to the UK?

He continued: "Let's see what happens, like I said, I've no idea, but it could be quite amusing seeing Love Island contestants embracing the beaches of Bognor Regis at some point.

"When they can't eat their dinner because seagulls are taking it off the plate…it could mix it up."

