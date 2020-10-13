Ryan Seacrest sparks broody reaction with adorable family photo The star is currently single

Ryan Seacrest is a doting uncle to his adorable niece, but his fans want more!

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 45, shared a super sweet snapshot with his sister's daughter, Flora, and his followers went crazy asking him when he was going to become a dad.

Ryan was carrying the little girl in the photo and appeared to be out for a walk. He captioned the shot: "Flora the Explorer!" and sparked a barrage of comments.

MORE: Ryan Seacrest shares hilarious throwback photo of Simon Cowell

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa appears on Live with Kelly and Ryan doing something you've never seen her do publicly before

"You are going to be an amazing Father someday!!" wrote one, while a second said: "That's a good look for you!" and a third thought it was his child and commented: "Wow didn't know Seacrest had a daughter... awesome... cutie."

Ryan is currently single having called it quits with his on-off girlfriend of eight years, Shayna Taylor, in June.

Just before the split he wished her happy anniversary on his show admitting they'd broken up so many times they were celebrating their third stint together.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa opens up about lifestyle change with Mark Consuelos

MORE: Ryan Seacrest reveals dream about Kelly Ripa's shoes

Ryan's fans think he would make a great dad

"I just want to say, happy third anniversary to Shayna," he said. "It is our third time together. So we've gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up.

"This is number three of being together. So we're celebrating as well. It's an eight-year run, but it's our third run together. So we celebrate each trial."

Shayna on the other hand hinted that Ryan's lack of commitment was the reason the relationship ultimately failed.

Ryan recently broke up with his girlfriend Shayna Taylor

He released a statement about the split which read: "Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago.

"They remain good friends, each other's biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.