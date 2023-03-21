Marvelous Mrs Maisel: will Lenny Bruce’s death be depicted in season 5? 

Marvelous Mrs Maisel is returning to our screens for the last time in April, and we couldn’t be more excited for Rachel Brosnahan's final outing as the ambitious and loveable Miriam Maisel. The new series will also feature Luke Kirby, who portrays the only real-life person depicted in the show, Lenny Bruce.

In real life, Lenny was a legendary comedian who tragically passed away aged just 40 from a drug overdose in 1966. While the show shows parts of his career and troubles with the law, as well as an imagined blossoming romance with Miriam, will season five depict his heartbreaking death? Find out here...

WATCH: Midge has a shot at the big time in the final season trailer

Loading the player...

While the fourth season of the show was set in 1960, with Miriam showing off fabulous new outfits perfect for the Swinging Sixties, the season four finale marked the end of the year as Lenny and Miriam spent time with one another during a snowstorm around winter time. Since season five will kick things off immediately after the events of season four, it looks like it will predominantly take place in 1961, five years before Lenny’s sad passing in 1966.

Rachel has previously opened up about Lenny's tragic death - and admitted that she didn't want it to be shown on the show. She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I think it would be absolutely gutting for Midge. Lenny’s been her mentor and her hero. In so many ways, she’s modelled herself in her career after him.

Lenny passed away in 1966

"Even in intention when sometimes she’s wrong, as Lenny points out at the end, I just think she’d be absolutely gutted. And a big part of me hopes we never get there."

MORE: Is Daisy Jones and the Six based on a true story?

MORE: 5 upcoming must-watch shows you need to add to your streaming list

Luke added: "Lenny Bruce was a little bothered by a few things, and met a sad and early end. That’s always been in the back of my mind in playing him… We felt duty-bound to address that a little more explicitly, which you’ll see a bit [in season four]."

Luke portrays Lenny on the hit show

When is Marvelous Mrs Maisel season five being released?

The first two episodes will land on Amazon Prime Video on 14 April - and we can't wait to find out how the tale will conclude.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.