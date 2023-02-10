Clarkson's Farm season two: everything we know about the return of Jeremy Clarkson's show The Amazon series has returned following Jeremy Clarkson's controversial comments about Meghan Markle

Clarkson's Farm has returned for a second season, following Jeremy Clarkson's controversial comments about the Duchess of Sussex. While the presenter has since issued a public apology for his highly-critical column, in which he wrote that he hated Meghan Markle, fans were left questioning whether the show would actually return. According to reports, Amazon Prime had been deciding whether or not to sever ties with the TV personality.

When is Clarkson's Farm season two being released?

The reality show, which chronicles Jeremy's journey after giving up his London life to try and run a successful farm, was a huge hit when it first aired. From Friday 10 February, fans can also watch the second series on the streaming platform.

What will happen in Clarkson's Farm season two?

The show will continue to star Jeremy and his (much more experienced) farm crew member Kaleb as they attempt to turn Diddly Squat Farm into a financial success while dealing with issues including unpredictable weather, rustling sheep, and Jeremy's bright ideas (that often go sideways!)

Season two is now available to watch on Amazon Prime

The official synopsis reads: "Viewers can expect a deeper insight into another year on Diddly Squat Farm as Jeremy aims to diversify, expanding his limited agricultural knowledge under the watchful eye of his no-nonsense team: tractor driver Kaleb, stone wall favourite Gerald, advisor 'Cheerful' Charlie, Jeremy's better-half-turned-farm-shop-keeper Lisa and many more. Series two promises to bring more laughs, triumphs and tribulations, and of course more farming faux pas, as we follow Jeremy and co on their agricultural adventure."

When did Jeremy Clarkson buy Diddly Squat Farm?

Chatting to HELLO! for our Spotlight digital cover story ahead of season one, Jeremy explained: "I've actually lived on the farm for many years, we had it for all sorts of inheritance tax reasons, but I was very busy with writing newspaper columns, there was Top Gear to start with and then latterly The Grand Tour, as well as other projects and shows."

Jeremy and Lisa live on Diddly Squat Farm

He added: "The farm made no money, it didn't cost any money, it was just a nice thing to have. It was run by a chap from the village who was a farmer, and then when he was retiring, I suddenly thought, 'I can do that.'"

