The Bachelor star Katie Thurston responds to rumours she's set to be next Bachelorette The reality star was rumoured to be the next face of the ABC show

The Bachelor star Katie Thurston has responded to claims she's set to be the face of the next series of The Bachelorette.

The reality star, who is appearing in the current season of the ABC show hoping to win the heart of Matt James, recently opened up about whether she could be handing out roses herself soon, but fans may be disappointed.

MORE: The Bachelor star Brittany Galvin responds to escort claims

Taking to her Instagram stories, Katie posted a selfie along with the caption: "Reading my texts this morning like," before adding: "News to me."

Katie responded to the rumours on her Instagram stories

The 30-year-old marketing manager became the subject of the rumours after Bachelor insider and podcast host Stephen Carbone, tweeted: "(SPOILER): At the Women Tell All taping this past Thursday, Katie Thurston was announced as the next Bachelorette. Katie gets eliminated on Monday's episode during her 1-on-1 with Matt."

Despite Katie seemingly quashing the rumours, many fans were loving the idea of her being on the sister show. One person replied underneath Stephen's post: "I am so happy because she has my personality and I love how forward she is and it seems like a lot of people are shocked but, you know, I am happy for once."

MORE: The Bachelor's Victoria Larson speaks out after arrest report resurfaces

MORE: Renée Zellweger's true crime drama The Thing About Pam will be your next binge-watch

MORE: Netflix's Firefly Lane is very different to book - see how

Katie Thurston proved popular on the ABC show

A second person added: "Oh wow, I'm here for this! Have been wanting this to happen but I thought they’d go with some terrible choice." While a third wrote: "People were campaigning for her to be the next lead so I am glad they listen. Not my top choice but still happy for her and will definitely be watching her season."

ABC executive Rob Mills also teased the idea of someone from The Bachelor moving over to the other popular series in the franchise. He told Variety: "I would say with 99.9 percent certainly, the Bachelorette is going to be someone who comes from one of our previous seasons. Probably Matt's, but at least someone who is familiar to Bachelor Nation."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.