The Chase host Bradley Walsh's happy family news revealed

The Chase star Bradley Walsh and his family are celebrating some happy news! The 60-year-old is set to become a grandad with his daughter Hayley confirming her pregnancy on Instagram.

Hayley is Bradley's eldest child from his previous relationship with Debby Parker. He is also a dad to son Barney, 23, whom he shares with his wife of 20 years, Donna Derby.

Taking to her Instagram page this weekend, Hayley - a MAR reflexologist – shared a snap of a sign which had the words, "On maternity leave," emblazoned across it.

"Helllooo! I hope everybody's safe and well and getting through this lockdown OK.. (GAH!!! it’s been a toughie, eh?...)" she wrote.

Admitting pregnancy has been "hard" during lockdown, the expectant mother explained: "My apologies for the lack of posts recently, finding out we were expecting was just incredible, however being pregnant during this lockdown has been a little tricky at times, so I've been spending the last few months frantically trying to learn as much as possible online (thank you @pbbevents) and preparing for the baby's arrival.

Hayley shared this snap to confirm her maternity leave on Instagram

"I'm really missing treating you all and was hoping to have at least a few weeks of relaxed lockdown rules after Christmas to see some of you before I go off on Maternity leave end of Feb, which I just don't see happening now, unfortunately."

Hayley added: "A huge thank you to everybody that booked appointments for January and purchased vouchers over Christmas, I'm so sorry I couldn't see you, hopefully I've contacted you all by now to discuss refunds and moving appointments to the summer but if you haven’t heard from me, please give me a shout!!!" She concluded: "Sending you all a lot of love and will see you very soon! Hayley xx."

The TV star is close to both of his children

It's thought that Hayley lives in Hertfordshire with her boyfriend Tom and works as a reflexologist, having trained at the London School of Reflexology. She regularly shares snaps of her dad and brother.

