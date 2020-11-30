Strictly's Anton du Beke talks 'awkward' night following Motsi Mabuse's return as judge Anton du Beke replaced Motsi as a stand-in judge while she was away

Anton du Beke has opened up about returning as an audience member of Strictly Come Dancing, joking that it was awkward.

MORE: Tess Daly makes rare comment about husband Vernon Kay on Strictly

Chatting to Steph McGovern when she asked him about what Strictly was like during Steph's Packed Lunch on Monday, he joked: "A little awkward, I’ll be honest with you."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Anton talks Motsi's return to Strictly Come Dancing

He added: "No, it was marvellous… They’re in a place now on the show where everyone’s dancing wonderfully. There’s not enough distance between the top and the bottom of the leader board, so nobody’s safe. It’s a really brilliant series, everybody’s been tremendous for a number of weeks. Everyone’s dancing really really well."

MORE: Strictly fans stick up for Anton du Beke after Craig Revel Horwood dig

MORE: Claudia Winkleman reveals surprise style inspiration behind Strictly outfit

MORE: HRVY and Janette Manrara emotional as they makes Strictly history

The professional dancer also opened up about Craig Revel Horwood's jibe about how he was back in the "cheap seats", saying: "He got more boos, the vox populi, you see, of the audience were booing him!"

Craig teased Anton after he heard him booing his comments following Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse's dance, saying: "Sorry Anton but you’re no longer up here."

Anton joked about Craig's dig on Saturday night

So is Anton missing being a judge? He said: "I never gave it any thought, because I was only going to be there for a couple of weeks anyway… I was just there to clap, ‘Well done, you’re all marvellous, I’d have given you a ten, I don’t know about him, I don’t know what’s wrong with him, I’d have given you a ten!’ It was lovely to be there and great to see."

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs weekdays at 12.30pm on Channel 4.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.