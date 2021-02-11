Gogglebox's return date is finally here - and we can't wait Are you looking forward to the return of the popular Channel 4 show?

Gogglebox is finally returning to our screens, and we couldn't be more excited to be back with our favourite sofa families! So when will the show be back on our screens, and who will be returning to the series? Find out here...

Channel 4 has confirmed that the show will be back on our screens on 26 February, one week following the conclusion of the hit series It's a Sin. The series will be in its usual time slot of Friday at 9 pm, and will feature the cast discussing "lots of great telly".

WATCH: Sid Siddiqui reveals hilarious kitchen secret

Cast members including Lee and Jenny, Giles and Mary, the Malones and the Siddiqui family are thought to be returning to the show, while the Tapper family have confirmed they won't be returning to the series. Jonathan, 52, Nikki, 47, and their children Josh, 22, and Amy, 20, were part of the original line-up for the hit Channel 4 show when it first aired in 2013 and unofficially left the show in 2018.

The series has recently been under fire after a former Gogglebox employee said that it was the "worst job" they have took on. Speaking to The Guardian, they said: "People have had enough. You don't turn up to work to be screamed at for 12 hours a day. It was the worst job I ever did. The way that it's made is inhumane at times."

In response to the accusations, a spokesperson for the production company told HELLO!: "Studio Lambert takes the welfare of its teams extremely seriously across all its productions," adding that they have "a number of measures in place to encourage people to come forward with any concerns they may have, as well as support systems for a range of issues."

