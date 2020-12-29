Gogglebox star updates fans of stepdad's worrying condition

Gogglebox star Emma Riley has revealed to fans that her stepfather has spent Christmas in hospital following complications after an operation.

The 37-year-old cast member of the hit Channel 4 show has spent much of the Christmas period updating fans about stepdad Bill's worrying condition since he was admitted into an intensive therapy unit on 14 December 2020.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the 37-year-old wrote: "Yesterday we managed to link up to ITU and speak to Pops, so he was able to hear mine and Mum's voice. I read him Wonkey Donkey, we played him Mary's Boy Child by Pentatonix and Mum read him the riot act AKA Nurse Rached! The nurse told us that he reacted, especially to the music, which was amazing to hear.

"HOWEVER, this morning I managed to arrange for him to be able to listen to the church service Christ Church, Aughton and either whilst this was on or just following they managed to remove Pops comfortably from the ventilator and before you know it he hospital was videoing [sic] calling us to see him awake and talk to him [...] We have a long road but this one of miracles the Lord has achieved today. THANK YOU. Please continue to pray and think of him, and we will keep you all updated x."

Well-wishes from the TV star's followers quickly poured in, with one writing: "Great News, sending best wishes and love to your dad. Let's take baby steps and get him fighting fit as soon as it's possible and back home where he belongs."

"This is fantastic, Emma. Sending lots of love and positive thoughts. Keep fighting Pops," another replied.

A third commented: "Only just seen this, had no idea this was going on, hope he's well soon!" prompting Emma to clarify that it is her stepdad, Bill, and not David, her father and fellow Gogglebox cast member, undergoing treatment.

Emma has been a regular face on the Channel 4 show since 2019

Fellow Gogglebox stars David and Shirley Griffiths also shared their well-wishes, writing: "So glad to hear your dad is feeling better, we both wish him a full recovery, you're a very loving family. Love Dave and Shirley xxx"

Emma has been a regular face on Gogglebox with her dad David since 2019. The duo from Liverpool quickly became a firm favourite among viewers of the show after their debut in series 15.

