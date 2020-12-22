Gogglebox stars celebrate wedding anniversary in lockdown with sweet photo The couple have been together since 2014

Gogglebox star Stephen Webb has taken to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to his husband of three years on their third wedding anniversary.

MORE: Will Gogglebox be on over Christmas? Get the details

Stephen celebrated the special milestone by sharing a snap of him and partner Daniel Lustig taken from their big day back in 2017. He wrote underneath: "Three years ago today I married this div @lustig75. Seven years together, three weddings and a [expletive] load of cocktails! Happy anniversary boo xxx"

Many of the TV star's fans took to the comment section to send their congratulations and compliment the couple. One well-wisher wrote: "Happy anniversary to you both, hope you have many more years together making memories - my favourite Gogglebox couple."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gogglebox's Tom Malone Jr gets quizzed by fans about his mystery wedding ring

Another commented: "Fantastic picture. Happy anniversary you nutty pair."

Fellow Gogglebox cast members David and Shirley Griffiths also congratulated the couple, writing: "Happy anniversary both have a great day, and a very merry Christmas, love Dave and Shirley xxx"

MORE: Why did these 7 Gogglebox stars quit the show?

MORE: Gogglebox stars blown away after Mariah Carey tweets 'love' for the show

MORE: Gogglebox star Baasit Siddiqui shares rare photos of baby son Theo - and he is such a cutie!

Stephen's husband Daniel, likewise shared a sweet memory of the day to celebrate the occasion. Alongside a clip of the two looking all smiles on their wedding day, he wrote: "Happy anniversary to my gorgeous husband @stephengwebb1971 . What a day that was! Can't believe that was three years ago! Love you #husbands #weddinganniversary."

Stephen, 48, popped the question to Daniel, 44, back in 2016 after two years of dating, during a romantic trip to India. He shared details of the proposal to Twitter, revealing that he had gotten down on one knee in front of the stunning Taj Mahal. "I asked the lovely @lustig75 to marry me in the beautiful surroundings of the Oberio hotel in Agra, and he said yes," he wrote at the time.

Stephen shared a sweet throwback to the pair's wedding day

The pair tied the knot two years later in 2018 at picturesque Chateau de Lisse in Lot-et-Garonne surrounded by family and friends and now live together in Brighton along with their adorable dogs.

Stephen has been a permanent cast member of Gogglebox since the show started in 2013, while Daniel only joined the show in February 2019 following the pair's marriage.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.