Death in Paradise viewers were less than pleased after settling in to watch the latest episode on Thursday night, only to discover that it had been temporarily taken off the schedule thanks to the football!

The episode will instead be airing on Friday night, and fans had something to say about it! Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Got all comfy to watch #deathinparadise only to find out that THE... FOOTBALL HAS PUSHED IT BACK TO TOMORROW." Another added: "Can’t believe that #deathinparadise has been bumped off for the football."

WATCH: Josephine Jobert reveals moment she panicked on set

A third person tweeted: "Oh I am actually so annoyed! Get the football on Sky Sports! I am not a happy man this eve! #deathinparadise #deathtofootball @BBCOne sort yourselves out."

Season ten of the hit show will conclude at it's regular time on Thursday 18 February, but luckily for fans, the show has already been renewed for seasons 11 and 12! Executive Producer Tim Key previously told the BBC: "We are hugely proud of series 10 and delighted we'll be heading back to Saint Marie to continue the story.

The episode was pushed back until Friday

"Our amazing cast and crew have delivered against the odds this year and we can't wait to get going again – we've got huge plans for the future, with lots of surprises to come."

BBC Commissioning Editor Tommy Bulfin added: "We're really proud of 'Death in Paradise' and know how popular it is with viewers, offering some much-needed escapism as well as compelling whodunnits and deeply satisfying plot twists... We hope audiences enjoy the tenth-anniversary series... and they have lots to look forward to with series 11 and 12."

