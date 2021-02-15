Framing Britney Spears finally available in the UK - get the details We can't wait to finally tune into the documentary

After the hugely popular documentary landed in the US, UK viewers will finally get to tune into Framing Britney Spears as the show will air on NOW TV and Sky Documentaries from Tuesday 16 February at 9 pm. We don't know about you, but we can't wait to see what everyone has been talking about!

The official synopsis for the documentary reads: "Her rise was a global phenomenon. Her downfall was a cruel national sport. People close to Britney Spears and lawyers tied to her conservatorship now reassess her career as she battles her father in court over who should control her life."

WATCH: Britney Spears has been the subject of much-discussion following Framing Britney Spears

The series received a passionate response from viewers, who criticised how Britney has been treated throughout her career. The show also saw Justin Timberlake receive backlash for his depiction of Britney in his music video for Cry Me a River, and the singer has since released an official apology.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the 40-year-old said he was "deeply sorry" for his behaviour following their split. He wrote: "I've seen the messages, tags, comments and concerns and I want to respond I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn or did not speak up for what was right.

The documentary looks at how Britney was treated by the media

"I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."

Justin continued in his statement: "The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It's designed this way. As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn't recognise it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again."

