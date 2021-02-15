Dancing on Ice cancel weekend show - details The ITV show is presented by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Dancing on Ice have made a big decision about the show, announcing the news on Monday. Following a string of stars leaving the skating competition in recent weeks, a statement was released revealing that there the show will be paused this week.

MORE: James and Ola Jordan give their verdict on Dancing on Ice

ITV revealed: "ITV have taken the decision to pause Dancing on Ice this week and there will be no live show on Sunday 21st February.

"Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: All the details on Joe-Warren Plant's DOI exit

"The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week's break at this juncture.

"Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is of paramount importance to us and we look forward to resuming the competition next week, with the show back live on Sunday 28th February."

MORE: Joe-Warren Plant forced to quit DOI after testing positive for coronavirus

MORE: Celebrities who were forced to quit reality shows because of injuries

In place of Dancing on Ice this weekend, a special show will be on air instead, entitled Dancing On Ice: The Greatest Show On Ice.

Dancing on Ice have seen four contestants leave the show

This will be shown on ITV at 6pm on Sunday. This one-off show will celebrate the most memorable moments in the show’s history.

Fans of the programme will be pleased to know that Dancing on Ice will be back, live on Sunday 28th February.

Dancing on Ice has seen a number of stars being forced to leave the competition this year. Most recently, Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant and his dance partner Vanessa Bauer pulled out of the show after testing positive for coronavirus.

MORE: Billie Faiers breaks silence following Dancing on Ice exit

A spokesperson for ITV confirmed the news, explaining: "We can confirm that following positive Covid tests, Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer have had to withdraw from this year's competition.

Emmerdale's Joe-Warren Plant was the latest star to leave DOI

"They've been wonderful on the show this year and we thank them for all their dedication and beautiful performances."

Billie Faiers and Denise Van Outen exited due to injuries earlier in the year, while Rufus Hound also received a positive COVID test result.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.