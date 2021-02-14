Who is Dancing on Ice star Colin Jackson's famous sister? The Dancing on Ice star has been supported by his older sibling

Colin Jackson has been showing off his skating skills as he takes to the ice every Sunday with his Dancing on Ice partner Klabera Komin.

The Olympian, 53, has previously spoken about how supportive his family are, but viewers were left surprised last weekend after seeing a famous relative of his cheer him on during a virtual appearance – his sister Suzanne Packer.

Take a look at all we know about the siblings...

Who is Colin Jackson's sister Suzanne Packer?

Colin's sister, Suzanne Packer, is a Welsh actress who is perhaps best known for her time on Casualty, where she played the role of Tess Bateman from 2003.

More recently, the TV star, 58, has appeared in ITV's The Pembrokeshire Murders as Chief Constable Tyler. Fans may also recognise her from Vera, Death in Paradise and Doctor Who.

Suzanne, who was previously married to American actor Jesse Newman, studied theatre and drama at the University of Warwick and trained at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London. Before pursuing acting full-time, Suzanne worked as a drama supply teacher.

Have Colin Jackson and Suzanne Packer worked together?

The siblings hosted Sunday Morning with Colin Jackson and Suzanne Packer together

Yes! Despite initially choosing very different career paths, Suzanne and Colin have worked together. In 2018, they began hosted BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Morning with Colin Jackson and Suzanne Packer.

"It’s great to return to BBC Radio Wales, where we started our broadcasting career," Colin said at the time, The Sun reported.

Colin Jackson is partnered with Klabera Komin on Dancing on Ice

"It would be a little strange for my sister to sit opposite me, but it’s really fun because we’re doing so well."

Suzanne continued: "Colin and I live around the corner of each other and we’re really close, so we just want to sit and look like good old gossip."

How is Suzanne Packer supporting Colin Jackson on Dancing on Ice?

Colin has revealed his family are worried about him competing on Dancing on Ice due to his knee problems, but that hasn't stopped Suzanne from showing her support.

Suzanne Packer wished her brother luck on Dancing on Ice

"My family is worried and just keep telling me to be careful but I’m just not built that way. I love the challenge," the BBC athletics commentator told The Mirror. "Right now, I’ll compete and worry about things afterwards."

However, Suzanne made an appearance on last week's show to wish Colin and Klabera luck with their routine, which quickly prompted a reaction from fans.

"Who knew Suzanne Packer was Colin Jackson’s sister? I didn’t till Sunday night. What an amazing family," one Twitter user wrote. Another added: "Omg am I the only one who didn’t realise Suzanne packer is Colin Jackson’s sister," while a third remarked: "Wait I had no idea that Suzanne Packer and Colin Jackson were siblings omg."

