Billie Faiers breaks silence following Dancing on Ice exit The reality star is the third celebrity to leave the ITV skating show

Billie Faiers has broken her silence after the news that her Dancing on Ice journey had been forced to come to an end.

The reality star suffered a head injury on Friday and was unable to carry on with the ITV skating competition.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, the mother-of-two wrote: "Our first and last dance. I am so so sad that our @dancingonice journey has come to an end after an accident in rehearsals on Friday caused me a head injury, forcing us out of the competition.

"@markhanretty a true friend for life, you have been the most incredible partner throughout all of this, I mean you taught me to skate for one thank you for being so kind, supportive, patient, understanding, and thank you for being such a happy, positive person when I needed it the most."

Billie continued: "It’s been a tough couple of weeks personally for me and coming back to skating this week has really been a great distraction I am so so gutted we can’t perform tonight, we worked so so hard on this week’s routine.

"However, although it has sadly been cut short , being part of @dancingonice has been the best experience, I have met some wonderful people and I actually feel quite proud of myself that I pushed myself so far out of my comfort zone and faced some of my biggest fears.

"I’m going to miss being part of this incredible show so much. I wish all of the rest of cast so much luck and I will be cheering you all on every Sunday, you are all amazing!!!"

Billie ended her statement writing: "Thank you to everyone for your kind messages and support throughout all of this. It means so much to me and I am so grateful."

The former TOWIE star is the third celebrity to leave Dancing on Ice due to injuries this year.

Denise Van Outen was forced to quit after a fall which left her with three bone fractures in her shoulder, while comedian Rufus Hound had to leave after testing positive for coronavirus.

