Hamish Gaman gives update on injury that endangered Dancing on Ice future

Hamish Gaman has revealed that he has found out that he doesn't need surgery after injuring his hand after a challenging few days! The Dancing on Ice skating pro was waiting to hear if he needed surgery after snapping a tendon - which would mean withdrawing from the competition.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Update‼️ I’ve been told that I don’t need surgery on my finger. I’ll just be sporting a bling splint for a few weeks. I can’t wait to return to @dancingonice with @Faye_Brookes." Speaking to Heat Radio on Monday evening, Hamish previously revealed that he snapped a tendon in his hand during training ahead of last week's episode.

At the time, he said: "Unfortunately I’m in a situation where I may have to withdraw if I need surgery. I would be heart broken, Faye has worked so hard."

Speaking of going ahead with the performance, he explained: "Faye wasn’t fully aware but I snapped a tendon in my hand and I was advised before the show that I’m putting my finger at risk for the rest of my life here. It’s one of those scenarios where there was a lot of people dropping out of the show and I love this show so much and I didn’t want to let the team down."

Faye and Hamish received their lowest scores yet on Sunday

The ice skating pro admitted that he was forced to change their routine at the last minute to accommodate his injury, adding: "Faye did incredible to learn the routine last minute. We had to change all of our lifts because of my hand, as I couldn’t do certain movements.

"It is never easy for someone to learn new choreography and it is very dangerous to do things that aren’t ready anyway but then to suddenly make these huge changes last minute, Faye did so well."

The show confirmed that it would be taking a week's break on Monday. An ITV spokesperson said: "ITV have taken the decision to pause Dancing on Ice this week and there will be no live show on Sunday 21st February. Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.

Faye has been the favourite to win the series

"The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture. Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is of paramount importance to us and we look forward to resuming the competition next week, with the show back live on Sunday 28th February."

