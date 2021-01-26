Denise Van Outen quits Dancing on Ice after shock injury The performer injured her shoulder before her first skate on the ITV show

Denise Van Outen has announced she is leaving Dancing on Ice, following an injury sustained from a fall during training.

Taking to Instagram to share the news with her followers, Denise said: "GUTTED! If you've been watching @DancingOnIce you will be aware that just over a week ago I had a nasty fall and injured my shoulder. I managed to skate my first dance with @TheMattEvers on the live show through a gritted smile because the pain was unbearable."

The TV personality revealed that she initially hoped she could return to the ice, but a recent MRI scan revealed the extent of her injury. "I have 3 bone fractures as well as a partial dislocation. OUCH! No wonder I've been in agony," she wrote.

She continued: "I won’t be able to do any lifts, tricks or solo skating on the show due to my injury. I’m going to bail out gracefully with my DOI bling sling."

The West End star thanked her professional skating partner, Matt Evers for being the "most incredible support and skate partner", and concluded her statement with wishing her fellow celebrity skaters the best of luck for the rest of the series.

A spokesperson for the ITV show said: "We adore Denise and Matt and we're so very sad to see them leave the competition so soon. They are both much loved members of the Dancing on Ice family and we'd like to thank them for their hard work, from the moment they began training through to the joyful performances they brought to the show. We wish Denise all the very best as she now takes some time to make a full recovery."

Denise's skating partner Matt Evers added: "Denise has worked so incredibly hard these past few months and I'm devastated that she's unable to show everyone what a beautiful skater she's become.

"It's sad that the competition must end now for both Denise and I but it's most important that she takes the time to heal and recover. I loved our time on the ice together and I love the wonderful friendship that we will always have. I'm gutted to have Denise leave the show and equally gutted that last Sunday's hug will be my last for a while."

With the departure of Denise Van Outen and Matt Evers, a new couple will step into the main cast with Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler and her pro-skater partner Joe Johnson joining the line up from this weekend.

