If you've been loving Married at First Sight Australia then you'll be pleased to know that the UK version of the reality show is set to return this year for its sixth series and, according to reports, it's going to be bigger than ever.

The Channel 4 website states that it is currently looking for singletons to take part in the 2021 series. It reads: "We're looking for brave singles for potential future series of Married at First Sight. In this unique relationship series about married life, a panel of matchmaking experts will be there to help you find the one." The application can be found here.

According to reports, bosses on the Channel 4 show have seen the immense popularity of the Australian version in recent weeks and are keen to follow in its footsteps.

The previous series of the UK version, which first aired in 2015, followed the premise of the Australian version, with strangers meeting their partners for the first time at the altar – but there were fewer participants and the emphasis was on the experiment itself.

In the last? two series of Married at First Sight UK, just two couples took part, whereas the Australia version saw as many as 14 couples participate, resulting in plenty of explosive moments. Only one couple, Michelle and Owen, have remained together since the UK's fifth series, while the others have all parted ways.

Bosses on the UK version want to shake up the format to echo the Australian version

Reports state that the dramatic and explosive antics on the Australian version have prompted producers to shake up the format and steer the popularity towards the UK version, to rival ITV's Love Island.

The Australian series is still airing each night on E4 and has seen many couples leave the experiment since it began several weeks prior.

Most recently, viewers have been talking about married couple Jessika and Mick, after Jessika struck up a relationship with fellow married contestant Dan. The show, which is nearing its final week, also saw couples Nic and Cyrell and Susie and Billy bid their farewells recently.

