NCIS is getting a Hawaii spin-off – get the details here The show recently returned for its 18th series

Hit police show NCIS recently returned for its 18th season much to the delight of fans, and it seems the CBS programme shows no signs of slowing down. The franchise, which has been on air for over two decades, is reportedly set to return with a brand new spin-off set in Hawaii.

According to Variety, the new series will follow a team of Naval criminal investigators based on the Hawaiian islands. Showrunner on NCIS: New Orleans, Chris Silber, will be the creator behind the spin-off along with former writers in the franchise, Jan Nash and Matt Bosack.

Meanwhile, Deadline reports that the channel would likely use the production space on the islands that were previously used for other popular police drama, Hawaii Five-0.

Many fans reacted to the news on social media. One person tweeted in response: "So CBS is making a #NCIS Hawaii!!! I'm really intrigued on how the cast will look like." Another person said: "NCIS Hawaii, huh? Damnit. I'm going to find myself watching that, aren't I?", while a third excitedly wrote: "OMG OMG OMG OMG."

The popular police drama could be heading to Hawaii

The franchise has been running since 2003 and recently premiered its new season on CBS. The new episodes have even incorporated the pandemic into the show with an emotional storyline that saw Jimmy, played by Brian Dietzen, lose his wife Breena to Covid-19.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Brian revealed that the writing team behind the show were keen to incorporate the sad reality of the pandemic into the series without losing a core NCIS team member.

"The producers let me know that [they wanted] the advent of COVID to hit our team," he said. "And yet, we don't want to lose a team member. So the prospect of having Jimmy lose his wife, the most optimistic team member lose someone, came to the table and they thought it would be a great storytelling mechanic - albeit very, very sad. So they went ahead with it. I was notified ahead of time and prepared for it, I suppose, emotionally."

