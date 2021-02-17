Jay and Dom's Home Fix: is Dominic Chinea single?

Dominic Chinea has been entertaining us on Jay and Dom's Home Fix - but how much do you know about the hugely talented set designer and restoration expert behind the scenes? Find out a little more about his family life here...

Is Dominic Chinea in a relationship?

Dominic is married to producer Maria Domican. The pair tied the knot in October 2017 and live together with their dog Wendy, who frequently appears on Dominic's Instagram account! However, Dominic and Maria appear to keep their relationship away from social media.

Wendy made her debut on Instagram back in 2019, with the caption reading: "Wendy my #spanishwaterdog always causing trouble! #dogsofinstagram. #therepairshop workshop dog?" In a more recent snap, he wrote: "There she is... sticking her tongue out at me. Yes... she definitely can see where she is going!"

How cute is Wendy?

How did Dominic Chinea get into restorations?

We love Dominic on The Repair Shop and Jay and Dom's Home Fix - but how did he start his career in the restorations business? Chatting to the BBC, he said: "I love learning and I’m constantly trying to learn and improve new skills. Instead I always seem to think of myself in terms of the saying 'A jack of all trades, a master of none' dipping into all different subjects.

Dom is a regular on The Repair Shop

"My background was always art and graphic design, however my passion for cars and metalwork led to jobs in car restoration and metalwork. My set design career helped combine all my varying interests, both practical and artistic. Working on the Repair Shop has managed to also include my love of history, vintage and antiques."

