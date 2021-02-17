Vernon Kay announces exciting news - and fans will be thrilled We can't wait for this...

Following on from his success on last year's I'm A Celebrity, presenter Vernon Kay has landed an exciting new presenting gig - and we can't wait to see him in action!

MORE: Tess Daly unveils Vernon Kay's romantic gesture ahead of Valentine's Day

The 46-year-old TV star will host a new primetime game show called Game of Talents for ITV, which is set to air later this year.

Vernon announced the news to his Twitter followers on Wednesday morning with a video. "Hi everyone! Got some news, I'm hosting a brand new show for ITV called Game of Talents," he revealed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vernon announced the exciting news via Twitter

Explaining the premise of the show, Vernon added: "It's what would happen if a game show and a talent show went on a date and had children. It's really interactive, you can get involved, you're going to be shouting at the TV screen, I know you are because it's that kind of show. But I can't tell you any more! Very exciting! It's coming soon. I'll give you more information when I have it."

The show will see contestants join forces with celebrities and attempt to guess the bizarre hidden talents of different mystery performers in the hopes of winning big cash prizes.

MORE: Oti Mabuse to 'replace' Rita Ora on The Masked Singer spin-off show

MORE: Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's romantic date night belongs in a movie

MORE: Sad news for Holly Willoughby as Covid causes her to postpone upcoming presenting duties

The news comes as Vernon wraps up his stint at BBC Radio 2 where he has been filling in for Rylan Clark-Neal for the last two weeks. Vernon has been holding the fort for Rylan On Saturday while the radio host has taken some time off.

The new series will mark a return to game show presenting for the dad-of-two who fronted the popular Saturday night show All Star Family Fortunes between 2006 and 2015. Vernon is also known for hosting Splash!, The World's Greatest Elvis and Just the Two of Us, which he presented alongside his wife, Tess Daly.

Vernon previously hosted the popular Saturday show All Star Family Fortunes

Following the announcement, fans were quick to comment. "Amazing news for you can't wait to see your smiling face on TV again," remarked one, while another said: "Excellent news and about time, good luck Vernon!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.