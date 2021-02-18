It’s A Sin’s Colin based on this famous person? Fans think so The show has taken the world by storm

It's A Sin has been hailed the world over as a truly sublime series that's a must-watch, and we couldn't agree more.

Needless to say, we were all ears when the show's famous creator Russell T Davis sat down for an interview on BBC Radio 1's Screen Time podcast, where he made the reveal that despite much speculation, one of the series' most lovable characters – Colin – is actually not based on him personally.

However, that’s not to say that Colin's character wasn't inspired by someone close to home.

RELATED: The Masked Dancer: fans convinced they know who Cotton Candy, Sloth and Tulip are

Colin is a fan favourite

RELATED: Vernon Kay announces exciting news - and fans will be thrilled

Russel did explain Colin is inspired by an old friend (who Metro later revealed to be one of the writer's ex-boyfriends) who "got one of those jobs measuring shirts and went to New York".

When asked by interviewer Ali Plumb: "Can we talk a bit about Colin? How much of Colin is you?" Russel launched into a lengthy explanation.

"I would say not particularly with him," he began.

Russell is a famous writer

"I would love to say I was that sweet and modest, I'm much more spikey and loud and obnoxious. Colin is based on – he's loosely based on – I did know somebody who got one of those jobs measuring shirts and went to New York and measure lords and ladies out there, which is extraordinary, I've always loved that story. I carried that story with me for about 20 years until I finally got to write Colin."

Russel added: "But this is also the story of a lot of friends of mine who met in Wales and went to live in a flat in London. None of them were as quiet and modest as Colin."

Read more HELLO! US stories here