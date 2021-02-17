The Masked Dancer: fans convinced they know who Cotton Candy, Sloth and Tulip are Have you been watching the FOX show?

The Masked Dancer draws to a close on Wednesday night, after weeks of hugely entertaining television.

MORE: Who has been revealed on The Masked Dancer so far?

The wacky and wonderful FOX series, which features judges Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale on its judging panel, has seen a number of amazing - and surprising - celebrity dancers exposed already.

But, who are the celebrities behind the final three masks? Keep reading for our prediction of who finalists Tulip, Cotton Candy and Sloth are...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Get a sneak peek at the top films coming to Netflix this year

As we reported last week, plenty of viewers have been taking to social media to express their certainty that the celebrity behind the Tulip mask is Mackenzie Ziegler.

Fans are convinced Tulip is Mackenzie Ziegler

Breaking down some of the clues which point to the Dance Moms star being behind the mask, one person tweeted: "She is a tapper, her style in dance was acro, she's on TikTok, the plane ticket in the clue package said AL-DC aka Abby Lee Dance Company. It's Mackenzie".

Fans are convinced that the celebrity behind the Cotton Candy mask is gymnast Gabby Douglas. As the clues have indicated, the mystery dancer is an Olympic gold medalist who competed in London. As one fan pointed out on Twitter: "She just said she's a fierce competitor and she was part of the fierce five in the Olympics in 2012."

Is Olympian Gabby Douglas Cotton Candy?

Eagle-eyed viewers will remember that at the start of the series host Craig Robinson revealed that the dancers have four Olympic medals between them. Since previously unmasked dancer Oscar De La Hoya has one for boxing, it would make total sense Cotton Candy to be the three-time Olympic champion.

MORE: Rita Ora 'to be replaced' on The Masked Dancer UK

MORE: The Masked Dancer's Paula Abdul: her career journey, relationships and family revealed

MORE: The Masked Dancer US: fans convinced they know who Tulip is

As for Sloth, Twitter-sleuths have him pegged as Dancing with the Stars pro, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. While viewers previously thought he was a Glee star after one clue seemed to indicate he had a connection with the show, as fans have pointed out, Ukrainian-born Maksim was partnered with Glee's very own Heather Morris in season four of the popular dance show.

Could Maksim Chmerkovskiy be Sloth?

"100% sure it's Maksim Chmerkovskiy. He is on DWTS, he had Glee's Heather Morris as a partner," one person explained. As someone else pointed out, "Maksim Chmerkovskiy won season 18 of Dancing with the Stars", which may explain the clue about a lucky number 18.

Audiences will have to wait and see if their theories on Tulip, Cotton Candy and Sloth are correct in tonight's grand finale when they battle it out to win the Diamond Mask trophy, before revealing their real identities.

So far, the FOX show has seen many other famous faces unveiled including Law and Order: SVU star Ice-T, singer Jordin Sparks, science commentator Bill Nye and Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.