Devils: All you need to know about Sky Atlantic's thrilling new series Patrick Dempsey stars in the new show

If you need a gripping new drama to get stuck into, then Devils on Sky Atlantic could be your answer. The thrilling series, which is based on the Italian novel of the same name by Guido Maria Brera, first aired in Italy and the States in 2020 and British TV-lovers now have the opportunity to see what all the fuss is about.

The ten-part show focuses on the New York London Investment Bank, whose Head of Trading is hoping to become vice-CEO, but there are many obstacles in his way. Intrigued to know more? Here's all you need to know about Devils...

WATCH: The official trailer for Devils on Sky Atlantic

When is Devils available to watch?

Devils first aired on Wednesday 17 February. The show will be broadcast weekly at 9pm but, for those that can't wait, the entire boxset is available to watch in full on Sky Atlantic and NOWTV.

What is Devils about?

Massimo Ruggero is a high-flying finance trader in London for the prestigious New York London investment bank. After working rigorously for a number of years, he's hoping to be made the European vice-CEO.

However, once the US CEO, Dominic Morgan, comes to town, a scandal then comes to light involving Massimo that jeopardises his promotion. The synopsis teases: "Sensing that Dominic is hiding something, Massimo sets about clearing his name and finding out the truth behind the vast political game plan he has inadvertently been caught up in."

The new series focuses on high-flying banker Massimo Ruggero

Who stars in Devils?

Taking on the leading role of Massimo is Italian actor Alessandro Borghi, while Grey's Anatomy's 'McDreamy' star, Patrick Dempsey, plays American CEO of NYL, Dominic Morgan.

Other cast members include Kasia Smuthniak, Malachi Kirby, who viewers will recognise from Roots and Black Mirror, Laia Costa, and The Crown star Ben Miles.

On his new role as Dominic, Patrick told Digital Spy of the challenges in making the TV series. "I think the whole process was really challenging and being patient with so many different dynamics, with the different countries we were shooting in, with our approach in London and then in Rome and then the international flavour of the cast."

Patrick Dempsey co-stars

What are fans saying about Devils?

Fans are loving Devils. One person tweeted: "Just finished watching #Devils Loved it! @PatrickDempsey as Dominic Morgan was good but Alessandro Borghi was brilliant. Well written @Ben_Harris." Another wrote: "Just watched Ep1 of #Devils Yes....I'm in! Lovin' it."

While a third said: "@PatrickDempsey god you're like a fine wine and I'm now hooked on #devils after 1 episode!! #mcdreamy #mcdevil."

