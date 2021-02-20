Death in Paradise star Tobi Bakare reveals real reason he left show Were you sad to see JP Hooper leave?

Viewers are still reeling after fan favourite Death in Paradise star Tobi Bakare exited the show after season ten. In the series, Tobi's character JP Hooper is offered a new job, meaning that he has to leave the famous police station on the island of St. Marie.

Tobi opened up about his exit in an exclusive Q&A with HELLO! following the season finale, and spoke candidly about his decision to leave.

WATCH: Death in Paradise cast talk Tobi's exit to HELLO!

He explained: "Seven years on the show is a very long time, and it's etched into my life, the way my life has been, but I feel that the show has done a good job in giving JP a good arc and it's naturally gotten to the point where him leaving isn't too wild... we've had Tahj come in and he's done a great job and now he's taking it on and doing what he does - and the show will crack on!"

He also hinted that he could return to the series one day, adding: "Who knows what happens in the future but for now, that was the last hurrah."

We will certainly miss him!

Ralf Little joked: "He hasn't had himself killed off so there's always a chance!" Tobi agreed, saying: "Josie came back!" Ralf, who plays Neville Parker on the show, shot back: "So did Ben Miller, and he's dead!"

Fans were sad to see Tobi leave, but it sounds like the cast were also devastated! Chatting about his exit, Josephine Jobert admitted that she cried in her villa after saying goodbye post-filming. She explained: "I am devastated. I cried so much. We had a - not a wrap party because we weren't allowed to - but a goodbye with the team and when I went home to my villa - you don't know this - but I started crying!"

