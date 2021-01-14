Salma Hayek looks completely different in new sci-fi movie role The film is described as a "mind-bending love story"

The trailer for Salma Hayek's new film Bliss has dropped and one of the first things we noticed is just how different the star looks in her upcoming role!

MORE: Salma Hayek celebrates female empowerment - declares 'Girl Power'

The Mexican-born actress, 54, stars alongside Owen Wilson in the sci-fi romance which will land on Amazon Prime next month.

In the film, Salma plays Isabel, a mysterious woman who initially appears to be homeless. With wild hair and smudged makeup, Salma's character in the film is miles away from her usual glamorous look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek looks unrecognisable in new mind-bending film Biliss

However, all is not what it seems as later on in the trailer we see Salma's character again but this time she's wearing a lab coat -"Dr Isabel Clements", we hear someone refer to her as in the clip, meaning this is no ordinary story. Check out the trailer - and Salma's transformation - for yourself above!

The official synopsis for the film reads: "Bliss is a mind-bending love story following Greg who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets the mysterious Isabel, a woman living on the streets and convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is nothing but a computer simulation.

MORE: Salma Hayek’s fans go wild for hair transformation in intimate family photo

MORE: Salma Hayek shakes water from her tight low-cut bathing suit in video- fans speechless

MORE: Salma Hayek shows off gorgeous curls in close-up selfie

"Doubtful at first, Greg eventually discovers there may be some truth to Isabel's wild conspiracy."

The actress and mum-of-one rang in the New Year abroad after spending the Christmas holidays in the UK and then in France with her husband François-Henri Pinault's family.

Salma Hayek stars alongside Owen Wilson in the movie

The stunning star has been sharing plenty of snaps of her sun-soaked holiday with her 16.9m Instagram followers. In one recent post, she gave her followers a close-up look at her natural beauty as she posed for a "#selfiesunday".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.