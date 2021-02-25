Who is Emma Watson's boyfriend Leo Robinton? Emma and Leo are thought to have been dating for 18 months

She's one of the most recognisable faces on the big screen thanks to her roles in the Harry Potter franchise, Beauty and the Beast and Little Women. But it seems that Emma Watson is now taking a step back from acting, according to reports.

The 30-year-old is said to be taking time out from Hollywood to spend more time with her boyfriend Leo Robinton. So who is Emma's partner? Here's what we know….

Who is Emma Watson's boyfriend Leo Robinton?

Emma is dating 31-year-old American businessman Leo Robinton, who she reportedly met through friends in 2019. The Sun has previously stated that Leo worked for a California-based company selling legal marijuana but left in the summer of 2019.

Leo comes from a big family; he has two older sisters, named Daisy and Lily, an older brother named Charlie and a twin brother named Archer.

Emma usually keeps her private life out of the spotlight

How long have Emma Watson and Leo Robinton been dating?

Emma and Leo are thought to have met at some point in 2019 before becoming official in 2020. In December 2019, however, the actress described herself as single but 'dating' in an interview with British Vogue: "[There's] not one specific person, but I'm going on dates."

How did Emma Watson and Leo Robinton meet?

Not much is known about the finer details of their relationship as the two clearly like to keep things private, however, they are thought to have met through mutual friends. In the Vogue interview, Emma alluded that she was often set up by her friends rather than using apps. "Dating apps are not on the cards for me," she told the publication.

"I'm very lucky in the sense that because I went to university and because I've done these other things outside of film, my friends are really good at setting me up. Really good. And what's really nice is some of my best friends are people I got set up on a date with and it didn't work out."

