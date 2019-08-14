Emma Watson's Little Women trailer sparks controversy amongst fans Fans are pretty divided…

Emma Watson has shared the trailer for her latest film, Little Women, and it's fair to say, the two-minute clip has left fans divided. Little Women, a film adaptation of the classic Louisa May Alcott novel, was released on social media on Tuesday and instantly circulated on a number of platforms, with many expressing their excitement for the film. But it was Emma's American accent that sparked controversy amongst viewers.

In the film, which is set in nineteenth century America, the Harry Potter star plays the role of Meg March, and although not many of Emma's lines are included in the trailer, several Twitter users poked fun at the actress' attempt at the accent. One user wrote: "I love Emma Watson honestly but this accent is not it", and another joked: "Emma's American accent locked up in Azkaban."

Emma Watson stars in Little Women

But many on social media came to Emma's defence and praised the actress for her accent and role in the film. One user wrote: "The LITTLE WOMEN trailer is good and Emma Watson's American accent is exceedingly fine and everyone needs to go lie down for a quick minute."

READ: All the events that we can expect to see in The Crown season three

Video: Watch trailer for Little Women

The film adaptation, directed by Greta Gerwig (Ladybird), sees Hollywood stars such as Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, and Grantchester's James Norton take leading roles, as well as featuring Saoirse Ronan as Jo March. Little Women follows the coming-of-age story of the four March sisters Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth as they strive for independence, facing challenges and difficulties thrown at them along the way.

READ: Holly Willoughby shows off trendy new hairstyle - and you're going to want to copy it

The trailer comes shortly after Emma delighted many of her followers with a picture of her posing in fancy dress with Harry Potter author, JK Rowling, and co-star Evanna Lynch at JK Rowling's birthday bash in July. Little Women will be released in December 2019. We can't wait to see it!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.