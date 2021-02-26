Dancing on Ice bring forward final due to celebrity injuries

Dancing on Ice is set to finish early this year after several celebrities were forced to drop out of the competition due to injuries or positive COVID tests.

ITV released a statement which confirmed that the finale will be taking place on Sunday 14 March instead of the following week. It reads: "ITV have taken the decision to move the final of Dancing on Ice forward by one week. The competition’s final will now take place on Sunday 14th March.

"Our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times. Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is our top priority and we look forward to the rest of the series, on air from this Sunday at 6pm."

Faye Brookes is the favourite to win the show

Jason Donovan is the latest of a string of stars who had the leave the show early due to various injuries that occurred while training for the ice skating competition.

He said: "I am devastated to announce that due to this ongoing back issue that occurred on Dancing on Ice about 10 days ago, and at the advice of my medical team in the show, that unfortunately I can't continue in the competition and therefore have to withdraw.

ITV confirmed the finale has been pushed forward by one week

"We put so much work into getting to this point but I have to respect my health and I have to respect my body moving forward. That is my biggest priority."

Fellow celebs Billie Faiers and Denise Van Outen also pulled out due to injury, while Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant and Rufus Hound both had to quit the show after receiving positive COVID test results.

