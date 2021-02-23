Jason Donovan's Dancing on Ice partner shares heartbreaking post after couple withdraw from show The singer has had to quit due to a back injury

Jason Donovan broke the hearts of Dancing on Ice fans when he announced on Monday that he was withdrawing from the show due to a back injury.

MORE: Dancing on Ice star Jason Donovan shares very rare photos of wife on 20th anniversary

The singer made the announcement on his Facebook page, telling his followers via a video: "I am devastated to announce that due to this ongoing back issue that occurred on Dancing on Ice about 10 days ago, and at the advice of my medical team in the show, that unfortunately I can't continue in the competition and therefore have to withdraw.

"We put so much work into getting to this point but I have to respect my health and I have to respect my body moving forward. That is my biggest priority," he added, before paying tribute to his professional skating partner Alex Schauman, saying: "She's believed in me when at times I didn't even believe in myself."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's best Dancing on Ice looks

Alex reacted to the news on her Instagram and admitted she was "beyond gutted" over the decision.

MORE: Jason Donovan admits he still can't talk to ex Kylie Minogue about their split

RELATED: Dancing on Ice star Jason Donovan opens up about his battle with drugs

"Finding it hard to find the right words right now... What a true honor and privilege to have been partnered with @jdonofficial on this series of @dancingonice.

Alex revealed she was gutted over the sudden exit

"To say that I was star struck when we first met would be an understatement even though I played it cool and I think he didn't notice. Told him later though," she wrote, alongside several pictures of them both taken throughout the competition.

She continued: "Beyond gutted that our time on the ice together has come to such an abrupt end when I feel like we had so much more to show you all.

"But as always, thank you so much for all your love and support, couldn't have done it without you and a huge thank you to everyone involved with the production of this fantastic show."