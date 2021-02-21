Dancing on Ice surprises with one-off special after cancelling show ITV have had to temporarily take the competition off air

If you're sad about missing Dancing on Ice this weekend, then panic not as ITV are airing a one-off special in its place.

The temporary episode, which will air on the usual Sunday slot, comes soon after bosses on the skating competition had to cancel this week's show following a number of celebrity drop outs due to injury or illness.

A spokesperson for ITV said in a statement: "In place of Dancing On Ice this weekend a special entitled Dancing On Ice: The Greatest Show On Ice will be shown on ITV at 6pm on Sunday. This one-off show will celebrate the most memorable moments in the show's history."

The competition is due to resume as normal on Sunday 28 February. On cancelling the show, a statement read: "ITV have taken the decision to pause Dancing on Ice this week and there will be no live show on Sunday 21st February. Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.

"The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week's break at this juncture. Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is of paramount importance to us and we look forward to resuming the competition next week, with the show back live on Sunday 28th February."

The current series of Dancing on Ice has not exactly run smoothly so far, with a number of celebrities and professionals having to drop out.

Contestants Billie Faiers and Denise Van Outen exited due to injuries, while Rufus Hound and Joe Warren Plant had to leave due to receiving a positive COVID test result recently. More recently, pro-skater Hamish Gaman had to leave this week after injuring his finger.

Talking to HELLO! about his exit, he said: "I'm truly heartbroken that I will be stepping down from Dancing On Ice due to my hand injury. Coaching and performing with Faye has been a real honour and I will continue to support and be there for her during the rest of the series. I have made a friend for life. I'll see you all back on the ice very soon."

