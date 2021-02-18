Dancing on Ice pro Hamish Gaman breaks silence after being forced to quit show due to injury Hamish was forced to quit Dancing on Ice after injuring his hand

Hamish Gaman has broken his silence after leaving Dancing on Ice due to an injury. The professional ice skater was performing with Faye Brookes when he sadly was forced to pull out of the show after snapping a tendon in his finger.

Speaking to HELLO! about his exit, he said: "I’m truly heartbroken that I will be stepping down from Dancing On Ice due to my hand injury. Coaching and performing with Faye has been a real honour and I will continue to support and be there for her during the rest of the series. I have made a friend for life. I’ll see you all back on the ice very soon."

ITV previously confirmed that Hamish had left the show in a statement which read: "Sadly we can confirm that Hamish Gaman has had to withdraw from the competition.

"We thank him for all his hard work and wish him the very best as he takes some time out to allow his injury to fully heal."

Speaking of his injury at the weekend, he explained: "Faye wasn’t fully aware but I snapped a tendon in my hand and I was advised before the show that I’m putting my finger at risk for the rest of my life here. It’s one of those scenarios where there was a lot of people dropping out of the show and I love this show so much and I didn’t want to let the team down."

Hamish injured his hand ahead of Sunday's show

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Faye will now be partnered with Matt Evers, who was previously skating with Denise Van Outen before she was forced to quit the show due to a shoulder injury.

Speaking about the new pairing, Faye posted: "It’s not the end of my journey it’s just a change of direction… I had the honour of being taught how to skate by the one and only @hamishgaman and with all the skills & knowledge that he so kindly gave to me. I now get to begin a whole new chapter with @themattevers.”

