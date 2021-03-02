Louis Theroux reveals his surprising new TV documentary – fans react The BBC star shared an announcement on Twitter

Louis Theroux is coming back to the BBC with a brand new documentary.

The 50-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday to share an exciting announcement with fans, revealing that his upcoming show will be delving into the "wild world of snooker".

"Hold on to your snooker cues!" Louis wrote. "I have been working on a three part series for @BBCTwo about the golden age of that incredible sport. #GodsofSnooker."

He later clarified to his 2.2 million followers: "I am not on camera for the series. It is being made with my company @MindhouseTV. VERY excited to be involved in this."

The show will closely examine the 80s sporting phenomenon and all its excesses.

Speaking to the Sun about the project, Louis further expanded: "The story of the heyday of snooker is a remarkable one filled with drama and angst and enormous talent.

Louis Theroux shared his announcement on Twitter

"I get most excited about those that are the most human: Conflict, triumph, disaster — all the big emotions — played out before your eyes. And you have that here.

"I'm old enough to remember the 1985 (World Championship) black-ball final between Dennis Taylor and Steve Davis. I was 15 and everyone was talking about it at school.

The documentary-maker with his wife, Nancy Strang

"We've been privileged to work on this with almost all those stars of that time. It's an amazing feeling and, quite honestly, not something I ever imagined."

Louis's Twitter followers were quick to react to the news, with one joking: "Wild and snooker are not two words I would put in the same sentence…" A second remarked: "Certainly a subject I didn't think I'd be interested in. but super excited to get stuck into this. Thanks Lou, can't wait!"

A third joked: "Oh Louis! I already moan at my other half about how much time he spends watching snooker! Not helping!"

